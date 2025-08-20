By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
HEC

The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has highlighted major financial irregularities in federal spending for the fiscal year 2024-25. A key finding revealed that the Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) purchase of costly laptops caused a loss of Rs130 million to the national exchequer.

The audit report, released Tuesday, highlighted widespread lapses in financial discipline. It revealed that grants worth Rs513 billion were issued without parliamentary approval. At the same time, Rs265 billion allocated to 175 federal departments lapsed unused. Additionally, Rs212 billion from 12 grants expired because they were not surrendered on time.

The report also found questionable spending practices. Several ministries requested Rs24 billion in supplementary grants without proper scrutiny. Moreover, these ministries overspent another Rs12 billion beyond their approved allocations, raising concerns over governance and fiscal control.

Another significant finding concerned the Office of the Attorney General of Pakistan. The report noted that the office functions as a subunit of the Law Ministry instead of operating as an independent constitutional body. This arrangement, according to the AGP, compromises its autonomy.

Furthermore, the audit pointed out unresolved dues in the wheat sector. Federal entities and provincial governments still owe Rs214 billion in wheat-related payments, adding more pressure to the country’s fiscal challenges.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

