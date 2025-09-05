By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 3 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
With Apple’s highly anticipated “Awe Dropping” fall event just a few days away, new details and expected reports keep emerging. The showcase, scheduled for Tuesday, September 9, is expected to introduce a sweeping lineup of hardware refreshes across iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods.

Industry insiders and recent leaks have helped paint a fairly detailed picture of what Apple could unveil, setting the stage for one of the most significant product announcements of the year.

The spotlight will fall on the iPhone 17 series, which is rumored to bring Apple’s boldest design and performance changes in years. Alongside the new smartphones, Apple is also preparing upgrades to its smartwatch portfolio, a new generation of AirPods Pro, and even a fresh round of accessories designed to replace the company’s much-criticized FineWoven cases.

Expected Announcements at Apple’s September Event

Product Key Details
iPhone 17 Larger 6.3-inch display with ProMotion
iPhone 17 Air 5.5 mm thin, A19 chip, single camera, reduced battery life, 6.6-inch ProMotion display, eSIM only, Apple C1 modem, sky blue color
iPhone 17 Pro Models New rear runway-style camera bump, 48MP telephoto lens, variable aperture, simultaneous front-and-back video capture, two-thirds rear cutout for wireless charging, A19 Pro chip, bigger battery, aluminum frame, new orange color
Apple Watch Ultra 3 Slightly larger display matching Series 10, S11 chip, 5G RedCap support, satellite connectivity
Apple Watch Series 11 Brighter new screen, fresh colors, and bands
Apple Watch SE New display, faster chip
AirPods Pro 3 Heart-rate monitor, smaller case similar to AirPods 4, live translation

Apple is also expected to debut a bunch of accessories alongside the iPhone 17 lineup. Sources say this includes:

  • A redesigned non-leather case to replace the poorly received FineWoven covers.
  • A bumper-style case reminiscent of the iPhone 4 era, designed for the iPhone 17 Air.
  • A premium crossbody strap accessory described internally as a pet project for the company’s design team.

