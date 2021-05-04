featured

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to Bill and Melinda Gates’ divorce

Hamza Zakir · 2 min read

What’s the deal with tech billionaires and unexpected divorce announcements? Two years after Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and former wife Mackenzie Scott announced their decision to split after 25 years of marriage, Microsoft’s billionaire founder and philanthropist Bill Gates and long-term partner have decided to part ways as well.

The couple took to Twitter to put out a joint statement confirming their split after 27 years of marriage, and while they will continue to work together on the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, they believe that they can no longer “grow as a couple”.

Bill met Melinda for the first time at Microsoft in the year 1987, shortly after she joined the tech firm. The pair married in 1994.

Their foundation is one of the richest in the world, having provided more than $54 billion in areas including malaria and infectious disease control, agricultural research, basic health care, and sanitation.

Naturally, the news of their split sparked a social media frenzy as netizens didn’t hold back from reacting and giving their two cents on the matter.

Some couldn’t resist the urge to ask either Bill or Melinda out now that the two extremely wealthy individuals are single and (presumably) ready to mingle:

This one user went as far as to speculate that Melinda divorced Bill so that she could shoot her shot with serial entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk instead because “he’s way cooler”:

Of course, some users couldn’t help but point out that Melinda Gates might just become the richest woman in the world once the astronomic divorce settlement gets finalized:

There were also a couple of “relationship gurus” who took this opportunity to highlight how money alone can’t make a couple happy and content:

Some users have been flabbergasted at how much two people can impact the state of affairs in our world:

And finally, a good old round-up of some of the best memes on the divorce:

Are you shocked by this divorce? What do you think will be the impact of this split on the Foundation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

