By Areeba Ahmed ⏐ 16 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Heres How You Can Earn 100k From Punjab Govt By Going Electric With Your Bike

In a move to curb environmental pollution, the Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced an exciting offer for motorcyclists who are willing to convert their petrol bikes into electric vehicles.

According to the Punjab government’s Green Credit Program, the willing motorcycle owners will be awarded a cash incentive of Rs. 100,000 ( 1 Lac).

What is the Green Credit Program

The Green Credit Program enables citizens to receive monetary incentives in the form of green credits for activities related to the mitigation of carbon emissions.

Besides converting petrol bikes into electric bikes, citizens can also earn credits by planting trees and using LED lights to create a healthier and fresher living environment for the residents of Lahore.

Eligibility Criteria

  • Citizens must have purchased an electric bike after December 2024.
  • The individual must be 18 years or older.
  • The applicant must possess a valid motorcycle learning permit or a driver’s License.

How to Register

  • Applicants must register on the official portal or the Punjab government website, bikes. Punjab.gov.pk, to apply for the incentive.

Required Documents

The interested individuals must provide valid documents to avail the Punjab government’s 100K offer, which includes

  •  Bike purchase date
  • Company and model of the bike
  •  Registration number and chassis number
  • Copy of the registration book
  •  Photographs of the electric bike

Verification Process

A programme representative will visit the applicant for physical verification of the bike. After successful verification, the first instalment of Rs 50,000 will be issued to the beneficiary.

The additional Rs 50,000 will be given to the applicant after they link the electric bike to the Green Credit mobile application. Additionally, the bike must have travelled 6,000 km within six months of registration to qualify for the second instalment.

The interested individuals are advised to follow all the above guidelines and processes to successfully gain Rs 100K from the Punjab Government.

 

Areeba Ahmed

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Oppo Find X9
Oppo Find X9 or X9 Plus Key Specs Leak
Overseas Pakistanis Can Now Purchase Cars In Pakistan Via Mcb Roshan Apni Car
Overseas Pakistanis Can Now Buy & Gift Cars Via This Exclusive Offer
Microsoft
Microsoft Expands Xbox Age Verification Beyond the UK
Secp Issues Public Alert On Mag Ventures Investment Scheme
SECP Issues Public Scam Alert on MAG Ventures Investment Scheme
Oppo Reno 14 Series
Oppo Reno 14 series launch date confirmed
Nishat Group Electric Vehicles Set For Launch With Chinas Chery Partnership
Nishat Group Electric Vehicles Set for Launch with China’s Chery Partnership
Vivo Iqoo Z10 Turbo+
Vivo iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Set to Launch Next Week with Massive Battery
Meta Reveals Holocake 2 Ultra Thin Vr Glasses Just 3 Mm Thick
Meta Reveals Holocake 2 Ultra-Thin VR Glasses Just 3 mm Thick
Punjab Boards Class 10th Result 2025 Announced Heres How To Check
All Punjab Boards Class 9th Result 2025 Expected Date Revealed
Hackers Exploit Critical Wordpress Theme Flaw Worldwide
Hackers Exploit Critical WordPress Theme Flaw Worldwide
Pakistan Afghanistan Trade Gets Major Lift With New Tax Concessions
Pakistan-Afghanistan Trade Gets Major Lift with New Tax Concessions
Apple
Apple Hits Major Milestone: 3 Billion iPhones Shipped Worldwide
Redmi 15 Series
Xiaomi Redmi 15 Series, Including 5G and 15C, Officially Debuts in Poland