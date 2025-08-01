Here’s How You Can Earn 100K from Punjab Govt by Going Electric with Your Bike
In a move to curb environmental pollution, the Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced an exciting offer for motorcyclists who are willing to convert their petrol bikes into electric vehicles.
According to the Punjab government’s Green Credit Program, the willing motorcycle owners will be awarded a cash incentive of Rs. 100,000 ( 1 Lac).
What is the Green Credit Program
The Green Credit Program enables citizens to receive monetary incentives in the form of green credits for activities related to the mitigation of carbon emissions.
Besides converting petrol bikes into electric bikes, citizens can also earn credits by planting trees and using LED lights to create a healthier and fresher living environment for the residents of Lahore.
Eligibility Criteria
- Citizens must have purchased an electric bike after December 2024.
- The individual must be 18 years or older.
- The applicant must possess a valid motorcycle learning permit or a driver’s License.
How to Register
- Applicants must register on the official portal or the Punjab government website, bikes. Punjab.gov.pk, to apply for the incentive.
Required Documents
The interested individuals must provide valid documents to avail the Punjab government’s 100K offer, which includes
- Bike purchase date
- Company and model of the bike
- Registration number and chassis number
- Copy of the registration book
- Photographs of the electric bike
Verification Process
A programme representative will visit the applicant for physical verification of the bike. After successful verification, the first instalment of Rs 50,000 will be issued to the beneficiary.
The additional Rs 50,000 will be given to the applicant after they link the electric bike to the Green Credit mobile application. Additionally, the bike must have travelled 6,000 km within six months of registration to qualify for the second instalment.
The interested individuals are advised to follow all the above guidelines and processes to successfully gain Rs 100K from the Punjab Government.