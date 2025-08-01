In a move to curb environmental pollution, the Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced an exciting offer for motorcyclists who are willing to convert their petrol bikes into electric vehicles.

According to the Punjab government’s Green Credit Program, the willing motorcycle owners will be awarded a cash incentive of Rs. 100,000 ( 1 Lac).

What is the Green Credit Program

The Green Credit Program enables citizens to receive monetary incentives in the form of green credits for activities related to the mitigation of carbon emissions.

Besides converting petrol bikes into electric bikes, citizens can also earn credits by planting trees and using LED lights to create a healthier and fresher living environment for the residents of Lahore.

Eligibility Criteria

Citizens must have purchased an electric bike after December 2024.

The individual must be 18 years or older.

The applicant must possess a valid motorcycle learning permit or a driver’s License.

How to Register

Applicants must register on the official portal or the Punjab government website, bikes. Punjab.gov.pk, to apply for the incentive.

Required Documents

The interested individuals must provide valid documents to avail the Punjab government’s 100K offer, which includes

Bike purchase date

Company and model of the bike

Registration number and chassis number

Copy of the registration book

Photographs of the electric bike

Verification Process

A programme representative will visit the applicant for physical verification of the bike. After successful verification, the first instalment of Rs 50,000 will be issued to the beneficiary.

The additional Rs 50,000 will be given to the applicant after they link the electric bike to the Green Credit mobile application. Additionally, the bike must have travelled 6,000 km within six months of registration to qualify for the second instalment.

The interested individuals are advised to follow all the above guidelines and processes to successfully gain Rs 100K from the Punjab Government.