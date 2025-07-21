By Manik Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
High Speed Internet For Islamabad Schools In The Offing

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has announced plans to provide high-speed internet and fibre-optic connectivity to 532 schools in Islamabad, advancing Pakistan’s goal of becoming a digitally empowered nation.

An official from the Ministry confirmed that the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision for a “Digital Nation Pakistan,” aiming to build a skilled and future-ready workforce by integrating digital infrastructure into the education system.

The government has declared early education in artificial intelligence (AI), computer science, and emerging technologies a national priority. Providing high-speed internet to schools will ensure that students have access to the tools and platforms required for modern learning.

To further enhance education quality and graduate employability, a high-level committee has been formed to review and update the national IT curriculum. This includes a focus on job-oriented skills, especially for students from grades 6 to 12.

Although education falls under provincial jurisdiction, the Ministry of Education, the Higher Education Commission (HEC), and the National Curriculum Council are working together to upgrade the national syllabus in line with technological advancements.

The official added that over 100 model schools and colleges have already been equipped with smart classrooms, digital screens, and labs. The government also plans to extend digital education to remote and underserved areas using EdTech platforms and hybrid learning methods.

By delivering high-speed internet to Islamabad’s schools, the government aims to bridge the digital divide and ensure that students across the capital are better prepared for future careers in the tech-driven global economy.

 

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

