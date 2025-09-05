Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan has officially announced the price and booking details for its newly launched Honda City Aspire S, a premium addition to the City lineup with updated styling and comfort features.

The company confirmed that bookings are now open for all City variants, with Aspire S positioned as the top model for local buyers.

Honda City Variants; Price & Booking Details

Variant Booking Amount Ex-Factory Price City 1.2 CVT Rs. 900,000 Rs. 4,737,000 City 1.5 Aspire Rs. 1,200,000 Rs. 6,069,000 City Aspire S (New) Rs. 1,200,000 Rs. 6,149,000

Honda highlighted that Aspire S offers enhanced comfort and advanced features, making it a strong contender in Pakistan’s mid-size sedan market.