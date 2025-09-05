Honda Atlas Announces Price and Booking Schedule for City Aspire S
Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan has officially announced the price and booking details for its newly launched Honda City Aspire S, a premium addition to the City lineup with updated styling and comfort features.
The company confirmed that bookings are now open for all City variants, with Aspire S positioned as the top model for local buyers.
Honda City Variants; Price & Booking Details
|Variant
|Booking Amount
|Ex-Factory Price
|City 1.2 CVT
|Rs. 900,000
|Rs. 4,737,000
|City 1.5 Aspire
|Rs. 1,200,000
|Rs. 6,069,000
|City Aspire S (New)
|Rs. 1,200,000
|Rs. 6,149,000
Honda highlighted that Aspire S offers enhanced comfort and advanced features, making it a strong contender in Pakistan’s mid-size sedan market.