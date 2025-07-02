Atlas Honda Limited, Pakistan’s leading motorcycle manufacturer, has announced a significant increase in Honda bike prices in Pakistan, across its entire lineup, effective July 1, 2025. The price hike will range from PKR 2,000 to PKR 6,000 per unit. This change will directly impact popular models such as the Honda CD 70 and Honda CG 125, which are essential options for millions of commuters in Pakistan..

The primary reason cited for this revision is the new 1% Carbon Levy imposed on imported motorcycle engines in the recently announced Federal Budget for Fiscal Year 2025-26. Industry sources and dealers have confirmed that this additional tax burden has been passed on to consumers.

Honda CD 70 and Honda CG 125 Latest Price in Pakistan

The beloved Honda CD 70, a ubiquitous sight on Pakistani roads, has seen its price increase by PKR 2,000. Its new official price now stands at PKR 159,900. Similarly, the Honda CD 70 Dream also experienced a PKR 2,000 hike, reaching PKR 170,900.

For those seeking more power, the Honda CG 125 has also become more expensive, with a price jump of PKR 4,000. The new price for the standard Honda CG 125 is now PKR 238,900. Its variants, the CG 125 Self-Start and CG 125 Gold Edition, have also increased by PKR 4,000 each, now retailing at PKR 286,900 and PKR 296,900 respectively.

Other models in the Atlas Honda portfolio, including the Pridor, CB 125F, and CB 150F variants, have also seen price adjustments, with some increasing by as much as PKR 6,000.

Why the Price Hike? Decoding the Factors

The recent price escalation by Atlas Honda is primarily a direct consequence of the government’s new Carbon Levy on imported motorcycle engines. This tax aims to promote environmental responsibility, but its immediate effect is an increase in manufacturing costs, which companies like Atlas Honda typically transfer to the end-consumer.

Beyond this new levy, the Pakistani automotive industry, including motorcycles, has consistently faced challenges such as:

Rupee Depreciation : The fluctuating and often weakening Pakistani Rupee against major international currencies, particularly the US Dollar, makes imported components more expensive.

: The fluctuating and often weakening Pakistani Rupee against major international currencies, particularly the US Dollar, makes imported components more expensive. Inflation : General inflationary pressures across the economy contribute to higher operational costs for manufacturers.

: General inflationary pressures across the economy contribute to higher operational costs for manufacturers. Energy Costs : Rising fuel and electricity prices also impact production and logistics.

: Rising fuel and electricity prices also impact production and logistics. Import Restrictions: Challenges in opening Letters of Credit (LCs) for imports have, at times, led to supply chain disruptions and increased costs.

What the Honda Bike Price Hike In Pakistan Means for Consumers

With Atlas Honda holding more than half of the motorcycle market share in Pakistan, the recent increase in Honda bike prices is set to have a significant impact on consumers across the country. Motorcycles are an essential mode of transportation for a large segment of the population, especially for daily commuters and those working in the delivery sector. The rising prices are likely to put additional pressure on household budgets, particularly for low-income individuals who often depend on installment plans to buy motorcycles.

As the economy navigates persistent inflation and declining purchasing power, the latest Honda bike price hike underscores the ongoing financial pressures faced by ordinary Pakistanis. Buyers are advised to consult official Honda dealerships for the most accurate and up-to-date pricing information.