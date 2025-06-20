By Sufyan Sohail ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 3 min read
Pakistans New Taxes Rs 2 5 Fuel Levy Ev Charges Much More

Starting from July 1, 2025, a carbon levy of Rs2.50 per liter will be imposed on petroleum products. This comes as the government plans to cap the petroleum levy (PL) at Rs90/liter. The levy currently stands at Rs77/liter on high-speed diesel (HSD) and Rs78.02/liter on petrol. The decision came in after discussion between Finance Division and Petroleum Division while being opposed by senate yesterday . The national committee has approved this in principle but wants clarification on whether it should be classified as a levy or a tax.



New Taxes on Vehicle Buyers for EV Subsidies: To fund Electric Vehicle (EV) subsidies, new taxes will be levied on car purchases:

  • 1% levy on cars up to 1300cc
  • 2% levy on cars between 1301cc and 1800cc
  • 3% levy on cars above 1800cc

However, committee members were surprised these levies weren’t in the Finance Bill 2025-26. The committee also deferred consideration of the New Energy Vehicle Adoption Levy Act, 2025 due to concerns about a lack of a comprehensive plan for EV transition.

It was mainly because of inadequate recharging stations, and the exclusion of hybrid vehicles. They’ve asked the Ministry to present a detailed implementation plan. While Pakistan currently has 76,000 EVs, officials aim to significantly boost production to 2.2 million in five years, primarily focusing on electric motorcycles



Power Sector Reforms and Debt Management

The government plans to borrow Rs1.275 trillion from commercial banks at a rate 0.9% below the three-month KIBOR. This borrowing aims to retire existing power-related debts, to eliminate Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and Power Holding Company liabilities within six years.

This includes Rs683 billion specifically for Power Holding Company dues, with an annual repayment of Rs323 billion. While a surcharge of Rs3.23/unit will be applied, lifeline consumers will be exempt and continue to receive subsidized rates. The committee has recommended approval of the revised amended draft of the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Act, 1997.

Solar Energy and Electric Vehicle Promotion

The committee clarified that the recommendation for solar taxation originated from the National Assembly panel, not the Senate. Previously, the committee had advocated against any tax on solar to promote renewable energy.

Other Key Discussions

  • Sales Tax Act, 1990: The committee approved most clauses of the proposed amendments but proposed changes to some provisions. Provisions related to fraud have been deferred for further consideration.
  •  Export Finance Scheme (EFS) and Cotton: The committee recommended a review of the EFS for raw cotton and suggested that tax imposition on local cotton production should be brought to parity with imported cotton. These observations will be sent to the Secretary of Commerce and Chairman, FBR.
  • Stamp Act: The committee deferred amendments to the Stamp Act due to the continued use of the term “non-filer,” a category that has been removed from applicable laws.

It appears the committee is taking a cautious approach to new financial measures, seeking clarity and comprehensive plans before full approval.

Electric vehicle levy budget 2025-26, petroleum levy in Pakistan, Rs. 2.5 Carbon Levy On petroleum
Sufyan Sohail

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Nha Makes History First Ever Transparent Toll Plaza Auction

NHA held open Toll Plaza auctions of these cities

Pakistan Plans To Lease Ships Aims For 4 Billion Forex Fix

Pakistan Plans To Lease Ships, Aims For $4 Billion Forex Fix

Pakistans Sugar Saga Why Importing Sugar After Record Exports

Pakistan’s Sugar Saga: Why Importing Sugar After Record Exports?

Punjab Rolls Out Driving Simulators Across Six Major Cities

Punjab Rolls Out Driving Simulators Across Six Major Cities

Imf Approves Import Of 5 Year Old Vehicles In Pakistan

IMF approves import of 5-Year-Old vehicles in Pakistan

Big Change Coming To Emission Testing After June 30

Big Change Coming to Emission Testing After June 30

Binance Ceo Urges Crypto Inheritance Feature With Will Function

Binance Wants You to Pass on Your Crypto—Even After Death!

Bitcoin Could Drop To 92k As Demand Weakens Cryptoquant

Bitcoin Could Drop to $92K as Demand Weakens: CryptoQuant

Apple Harnesses Ai Breakthrough To Slash Chip Design Time

Apple’s Secret AI tools set to Slash Chip Design Time

Helm Ai Rolls Out New Vision System For Self Driving Cars

Helm.ai Rolls Out New Vision System for Self-Driving Cars

Saudi Ai Humain Launches Gaming And Media Arm

Saudi AI Giant ‘Humain’ Launches Gaming and Media Arm

Hondas Rocket Launch Joins Space Race Out Of Nowhere

Honda’s Rocket Launch: Joins Space Race Out Of Nowhere

Islamabad Police Launches Taxi Verification App

Islamabad Police Launches Hi Tech Taxi Verification App (Here’s how it works)