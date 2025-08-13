Honor Magic V Flip2 Launch Date And Full Design Details Announced

It is officially confirmed that the Honor Magic V Flip 2 will launch on August 21 in China at 7:30 PM local time. The company has also revealed the design and color options of the foldable smartphone. Four colorways will be available, including a special edition. This announcement follows weeks of anticipation surrounding the device.

The Magic V Flip2 shares similarities with the original Magic V Flip but brings subtle design changes. It features an LED flash on the back panel, positioned near its dual rear cameras. This time, both camera modules are the same size, offering a more balanced look.

Honor has not shared detailed specifications for the Magic V Flip2 yet. However, the company is expected to reveal some key features in the days leading up to its official launch. With the unveiling just around the corner, fans can expect more teasers to build excitement.