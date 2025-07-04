A software engineer in India has set off shockwaves across the global tech community after being exposed for secretly holding multiple high-paying jobs at once, triggering what’s now widely dubbed a multiple jobs scandal. The incident has ignited debate over remote work oversight and how easily some employees exploit gaps in startup hiring practices.

It all began when at least 10 tech startup executives revealed they had recently employed the same developer, Soham Parekh, unaware that he was simultaneously working at several companies. The controversy exploded on social media after Suhail Doshi, former CEO of analytics firm Mixpanel, posted a blunt warning on X (formerly Twitter). “PSA: there’s a guy named Soham Parekh (in India) who works at 3-4 startups at the same time. He’s been preying on YC companies and more. Beware,” Doshi wrote, adding that he had fired Parekh within a week for dishonesty.

Startups quickly reacted. One founder responded, “We just signed him up for our work trial next week. Saw this tweet. Cancelled work trial. Thank you!” Another added, “LMFAOOO I INTERVIEWED THIS GUY YESTERDAY BRO IM DYINGG.”

Faced with mounting claims, Parekh gave interviews, admitting to the scheme. In a conversation on the tech show TBPN, a software engineer in India confessed to holding as many as four jobs simultaneously, several of which came with six-figure salaries. “I’m not proud of what I’ve done,” he said, attributing it to dire financial need. “No one likes to work 140 hours a week, right? But I had to do this out of necessity.”

He described himself as a “serial nonsleeper,” denying rumours that he secretly used teams or advanced AI tools to juggle workloads. In a separate X exchange with Andriy Mulyar, CEO of Nomic AI (one of his former employers), Parekh estimated he was earning around $30,000 to $40,000 per month from the overlapping roles.

The multiple jobs scandal has cast a fresh spotlight on how remote work arrangements can be exploited, especially as data shows the share of Americans holding multiple jobs recently ticked up to around 5.5%. For many in tech, it’s a cautionary tale underscoring the importance of rigorous hiring checks, no matter where in the world talent is sourced.