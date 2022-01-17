How to speed up Google Chrome on your Android phone

Despite your Android phone having the latest specs, there is always a chance your browsing performance on Chrome may be affected. It’s no surprise that Google Chrome is one of the most popular browsers on all platforms but using it over time does take a toll on your device’s performance. However, on your mobile phone, overtime usage can make your phone laggy.

Fortunately, it takes some simple steps to ensure your browser performance does not slow down. Keep in mind that when optimizing the performance of your browsers, there are a few things you need to get rid of. Moreover, it is to be noted that these tips will work on *Android only.*

With that said, here are the steps to follow in order:

1. Open Google Chrome on your phone and then head to any website. Once you have loaded a website, tap on the three dots in the top-right corner of the browser.

2. Tap on “History” and then tap on ‘Clear browsing data“.

3. Then tap on the time section to the right of “time range” and select “all time”.

4. Ensure that you have also selected “cookies and site data” and “cached images and files”.

5. Once everything has been selected, tap the “clear data” option.

Once you have followed all the respective steps you will notice that your browser is rather speedy and doesn’t lag anymore. Let us know in the comments how these steps helped you.