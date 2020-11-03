Huawei established 24th ICT Academy to promote Advance Technologies in leading Universities of Pakistan

A strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Air University and Huawei Technologies Pakistan for the establishment of the Huawei ICT Academy at the university. The ceremony was attended by the Vice Chancellor of the university, Air Marshal (R) Javaid Ahmed, Dean Kashif Kifayat, Huawei Service Director, Mr. Zhangwenwu, as well as other respective professors and members from both organizations.

The Academy at Air University will be the 24th Huawei ICT Academy established under the MOU signed between the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd aimed at promoting the studies of advanced technologies and adopting the globally renowned university-enterprise cooperation model for course development, training and certification in HEIs. Students from BS-Cyber security, IT, Computer science, Software engineering and engineering will be able to get Huawei certified at an associate, professional and expert level.

Addressing the ceremony, Professor Kashif Kifayat stated, “Air University is the headquarter of the National Centre of Cyber Security, establishing the Huawei academy here will attract more external students due to the trust Air university has developed. This initiative will have a significant impact on the cyber security culture of Pakistan and produce more Huawei cyber security product line experts in the country.”

Adding to that, Huawei Service Director, Mr. Zhangwenwu emphasized on the importance of creating intellectually independent individuals, “Huawei understands that with the constant technological advancements happening in the world right now it is necessary to focus on youth development programs to build a skilled work force for our future digital economy. Similarly, the Digital Pakistan initiative by the Prime Minister of Pakistan also emphasizes this need to create skilled youth and to bolster the IT industry by building a digital ecosystem.”

Echoing his statement, Vice Chancellor Javaid Ahmed added, “This initiative by Huawei and Air University will benefit us in multiple dimensions. We will embed the Huawei certification in our BS-Cyber Security, IT and Computer Science as special courses. This academy will enable our faculty members to get trainings from Huawei experts to become professional trainers.”

The Huawei ICT Academy Program is a global initiative aimed at promotion of ICT technology skills. The program was launched by HEC and Huawei in 2017. It features industry-academia linkages and cooperation with universities in different countries for development, training and certification. It is based on Huawei’s advanced technologies in the ICT area and leading market solutions. Courses in the academies are designed and developed specifically in line with global ICT trends, and successful completion of these courses allows for Huawei certification, in order to bolster Pakistan’s current ICT sector with qualified individuals.

So far more than 9000 people have received Huawei certifications in Pakistan with up to 220,000 receiving it globally.

