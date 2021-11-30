Huawei Pakistan kicks off Huawei Partner Summit 2021 – Digitalize, Transform the Present

The Huawei Pakistan Ecosystem Partner Summit 2021 was held. All Huawei partners across Pakistan joined the event, exchanged success stories, and explored new business opportunities in a Win for All Ecosystem. The summit focused on future strategies, policies, and incentives programs. Attique Khawaja, CEO of a Computer marketing company, Usman Tariq, CEO Tecknotra, Sharjil Alam, COO Communicators Globe, Qaiser Sarwar, and COO NHT were all in attendance along with other partners.

They discussed how the development of Wi-Fi 6, 5G, and AI technologies are enabling significant advancement in the application, network, and coverage of enterprise campuses. Huawei enterprise business group launched two remarkable solutions “HoloSens IVS 1800” & “Huawei IdeaHub” to leverage innovative technologies to help partners and customers cope with the challenges due to the pandemic.5G and AI being the backbone of Huawei Product & Solution Development, Today, Huawei has more than 50 partners working in Pakistan. Huawei channel policies and incentive programs for the partners talk about the continuous investment by Huawei for its Partners through comprehensive training can help to grow business together.

The “Outstanding Performance Awards” for the concluding year were announced which included four different categories; Distributor Award, Professional Capability Awards, Excellent Individual Award, and Excellent Partner Award. Qaiser Sarwar, COO NHT stated,

“It was the wonderful arrangement, the virtual environment was innovative and kept us engaged.NHT & Huawei are strategic partners & learning today about future plans of Huawei, gives our confidence a real boost to further strengthen the cooperation. We are thankful for appreciation from Huawei to declare NHT best partner in Pakistan, we are committed to keep our engagement on top with Huawei as well.”

Attique Khawaja stated,

“The event was very organized and the overall atmosphere of the partner eco-system was so enthusiastic that it has motivated the very spirit of our self-belief to work more and more with Huawei and to achieve such great goals.”

Usman Tariq also shared his views,

“Good event. True use of Technology in doing these type of Seminars and events.”

Huawei’s partners have stood firm with the company and trusted on their ability to sustain supply, delivery, and services for the customers.