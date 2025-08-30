By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 9 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read

Huawei has overtaken Apple to become the world’s top smartwatch manufacturer in Q2 2025, marking a major shift in the global wearable industry. The achievement reflects Huawei’s aggressive innovation strategy, strong demand in China, and feature-packed devices that appeal to a wider range of consumers.

Counterpoint Research reports that Huawei’s smartwatch shipments increased by 52 percent compared to the previous year, allowing the company to secure a 21 percent share of the global market. This marks the first time that Huawei has surpassed Apple in total shipments, reinforcing its leadership in the global wearable technology market.

The overall smartwatch industry, which had been in decline since early 2024, rebounded with 8 percent YoY growth during the quarter. China emerged as the driving force, contributing the largest share to global shipments and fueling demand for Huawei, Xiaomi, and Imoo smartwatches.

Huawei’s Competitive Edge Over Rivals

Brand Q2 2025 Growth Global Market Share Key Strengths
Huawei +52% 21% Longer battery life, advanced health tracking, affordable pricing
Apple -3% 20% Premium build, ecosystem integration, higher price segment
Samsung -3% 10% Stylish designs, WearOS ecosystem, but limited battery life
Xiaomi +38% 8% Budget-friendly options, growing adoption in Asia
Imoo +21% 6% Child-focused wearables, niche market strength

Huawei’s edge comes from balancing premium-grade health monitoring features, longer battery life, and affordability, making its devices attractive to both budget and mid-range consumers. Apple continues to dominate the premium segment, but its shipment decline shows pressure from Huawei’s expanding reach. Samsung also reported a minor decline, while Xiaomi and Imoo contributed to China’s robust performance in the global market.

Counterpoint forecasts that the smartwatch industry will continue to recover in 2025, with an expected 7 percent annual growth. Emerging markets and Asia’s rising consumer demand will remain central to the sector’s expansion, potentially keeping Huawei at the top in the coming quarters.

Huawei’s success not only represents a technological triumph but also a shift in global consumer preferences, proving that innovation combined with affordability can challenge even the strongest industry leaders.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

banks
Pakistani Banks Post Record Rs326bn Profit in H1 2025
Pia Shifts Sialkot Flights To Lahore As Floodwater Threatens Airport
PIA Shifts Sialkot Flights to Lahore as Floodwater Threatens Airport
Pakistan Set to Launch 5G Spectrum Auction by December 2025, Promises Boost to Digital Transformation
Non Pta Phones
Non-PTA Phones’ Sims Start Working on Pakistani Networks?
Pakistan Explores Ev Battery And Drone Projects With Huaguan
Pakistan Explores EV Battery and Drone Projects with Huaguan
Social Media Users Pakistan Rise To 51 6 Million As Facebook Leads
Social Media Users in Pakistan Rise to 51.6 Million as Facebook Leads
Internet Service Suspended Again Across Balochistan Despite Court Order
Internet Service Suspended Again Across Balochistan Despite Court Order
Meta To Add New Ai Safeguards After Teen Safety Concerns
Meta to Add New AI Safeguards After Teen Safety Concerns
Meta Under Fire For Creating Flirty Chatbots Of Celebrities Without Consent Including Child Actors
Meta Under Fire for Creating Flirty Chatbots of Celebrities Without Consent, Including Child Actors
Bise Bannu
BISE Bannu Announces Intermediate Part I & Part II Toppers List
Bise Kohat
BISE Kohat Announces HSSC Part I & II Annual Examination Toppers List
Cern Delegation Reviews Pakistan Scientific Progress
CERN Delegation Reviews Pakistan Scientific Progress
Bise Abbottabad Announces Hssc Part I Part Ii Annual Examination Toppers List
BISE Abbottabad Announces HSSC Part I & Part II Annual Examination Toppers List