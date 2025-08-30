Huawei has overtaken Apple to become the world’s top smartwatch manufacturer in Q2 2025, marking a major shift in the global wearable industry. The achievement reflects Huawei’s aggressive innovation strategy, strong demand in China, and feature-packed devices that appeal to a wider range of consumers.

Counterpoint Research reports that Huawei’s smartwatch shipments increased by 52 percent compared to the previous year, allowing the company to secure a 21 percent share of the global market. This marks the first time that Huawei has surpassed Apple in total shipments, reinforcing its leadership in the global wearable technology market.

The overall smartwatch industry, which had been in decline since early 2024, rebounded with 8 percent YoY growth during the quarter. China emerged as the driving force, contributing the largest share to global shipments and fueling demand for Huawei, Xiaomi, and Imoo smartwatches.

Huawei’s Competitive Edge Over Rivals

Brand Q2 2025 Growth Global Market Share Key Strengths Huawei +52% 21% Longer battery life, advanced health tracking, affordable pricing Apple -3% 20% Premium build, ecosystem integration, higher price segment Samsung -3% 10% Stylish designs, WearOS ecosystem, but limited battery life Xiaomi +38% 8% Budget-friendly options, growing adoption in Asia Imoo +21% 6% Child-focused wearables, niche market strength

Huawei’s edge comes from balancing premium-grade health monitoring features, longer battery life, and affordability, making its devices attractive to both budget and mid-range consumers. Apple continues to dominate the premium segment, but its shipment decline shows pressure from Huawei’s expanding reach. Samsung also reported a minor decline, while Xiaomi and Imoo contributed to China’s robust performance in the global market.

Counterpoint forecasts that the smartwatch industry will continue to recover in 2025, with an expected 7 percent annual growth. Emerging markets and Asia’s rising consumer demand will remain central to the sector’s expansion, potentially keeping Huawei at the top in the coming quarters.

Huawei’s success not only represents a technological triumph but also a shift in global consumer preferences, proving that innovation combined with affordability can challenge even the strongest industry leaders.