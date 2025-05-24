Hyundai And Kia Collabrate To Introduce Ev Charging Robots In Korea

Hyundai and Kia, through their Robotics Lab, are working on advanced AI-based automatic charging robot (ACR) technology for electric vehicles. To test its ability, they’ve chosen South Korea’s Busiest Incheon International Airport.







The ACRs are designed to operate without human intervention. Utilizing a 3D camera system integrated with AI. These robots can precisely locate an EV’s charging port, grab the charging handle from its cradle, connect the cable, and initiate the charging process. Once charging is complete, the robot removes the cable itself and returns to its place. The AI algorithm allows for highly accurate alignment, with an error margin of less than 0.4 inches. The robots are built to operate reliably in various conditions, regardless of charger location, weather, or potential obstacles. They possess an IP65 waterproof and dustproof rating. A safety pole with a built-in laser sensor is installed around the robot to detect stationary and moving obstacles, preventing accidents.

The ACR communicates with the electric vehicle to automatically open the charging port, enabling a fully automated process. While primarily using common connectors like J1772 or CCS, the robot’s design allows for adaptability to different plug types. These ACRs have received both Korean certification (KC) and CE certification, attesting to their stability, quality, and compliance with basic safety requirements.

The partnership between Hyundai Motor Group and Incheon International Airport Corporation marks a strategic move to commercialize these AI-based EV automatic charging robots. Incheon Airport also plans to significantly expand its EV charging infrastructure, aiming for 1,110 chargers by 2026, further emphasizing the potential impact of robotic charging solutions.