“I Hope to Make Money and Pay People Back” Says Sam Bankman Fried

Sam Bankman Fried said that he hopes to start another business and make enough money to pay back all FTX creditors

While the FTX fall brought down CEO Sam Bankman Fried’s net worth down by 94%, it also left behind millions of creditors, with $3.1 billion owed to some of the firm’s largest creditors.

Talking about the FTX crash and its creditors in an interview, Bankman mentioned that he hopes to start another business and pay back all people that are a victim of FTX collapse.

Bankman who is spending his days at a luxury complex in the Bahamas denies all rumors of frauds and says that “I was not nearly as competent as I thought I was.”

The fallen crypto billionaire also mentioned that he also worries about possible arrest.

Bankman Fried owned one of the biggest crypto exchanges which had a trading volume of over $10 billion each day. However it all came down in just 8 days putting the company in bankruptcy and forcing it to lock user accounts.

Around a million FTX users were locked out of their accounts soon after the company announced bankruptcy.

“I’m going to be thinking about how we can help the world and if users haven’t gotten much back, I’m going to be thinking about what I can do for them. And I think at the very least I have a duty to FTX users to do right by them as best as I can” said Sam Bankman Fried while talking about the crash and damages.

When asked if he wanted to start another business and pay back all FTX creditors, Bankman said that “I would give anything to be able to do that. And I’m going to try if I can.”

Sam Bankman Fried is now residing in an unknown luxury resort, with around $100,000 in funds and no access to his bank account.

