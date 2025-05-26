Ignite Under Fire for Delaying AI Skills Training Program Launch

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information Technology has expressed serious concern over Ignite’s delay in launching its much-anticipated AI skills training program, originally scheduled to begin on June 14, 2024.







During the session chaired by Syed Aminul Haque, committee members voiced frustration, demanding accountability. “One year has been wasted—who will take responsibility?” questioned the committee chair, criticizing Ignite for inaction.

Ignite officials responded by stating that rapid developments in artificial intelligence over the past year required updates to the training modules. “We are revising the program to align with the latest AI advancements,” they said, adding that training 10,000 individuals in five programming languages presents a logistical challenge.

The AI skills training program is now expected to launch by September or October 2025. The delay has raised alarms as Pakistan pushes to boost its digital workforce.







Training for One Million Individuals

The Secretary of Information Technology and Telecommunication noted that executing 10,000 trainings will require substantial infrastructure and a national framework. He shared that the ministry aims to train 1 million individuals in IT through a consolidated national strategy with a strong focus on artificial intelligence.

“Artificial intelligence is a central component of all our upcoming training programs,” the Secretary confirmed. He added that all initiatives will be merged into a single national plan to streamline efforts.

The committee urged Ignite to take a leadership role in executing these initiatives and called on the Secretary to ensure the AI skills training program meets its revised timeline.

With digital literacy and AI capabilities becoming increasingly crucial for economic growth, the timely rollout of this program is viewed as essential for Pakistan’s tech ambitions.