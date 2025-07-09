Image Pakistan has announced plans to acquire a leading UK ultra-luxury fragrance and wellness brand, marking a pivotal move in its international growth strategy.

According to a disclosure sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Image Pakistan (PSX: IMAGE) revealed it is set to acquire M/s. Elegantes London (Holdings) Limited. The Harrods-listed brand will be acquired through Image Pakistan’s wholly owned subsidiary, M/s. Image International Limited, incorporated in England & Wales.

The proposed acquisition of Elegantes London is seen as a major opportunity to secure strong brand equity and tap significant white-space across the UK and USA. By entering these high-value markets, Image Pakistan aims to position itself within the expanding global luxury segment, capitalizing on the premium appeal and established reputation of Elegantes London.

Image Pakistan also highlighted that this acquisition aligns with its long-term plans to enter the fragrance industry, using the strength of Elegantes London as a platform for future growth.

The company believes this strategic move will diversify its portfolio and firmly establish its footprint in international luxury markets, supporting its broader vision of becoming a key player in the global fragrance and wellness space.