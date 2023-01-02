In Future, Transparent Solar Panels Might Take The Place Of Windows

Transparent solar panels have the potential to transform cities from significant energy consumers to energy producers. It is the best source to preserve farmland and natural habitats.

The world is turning towards a low-carbon future to mitigate the worst effects of climate change. Though, today we will discuss how practical are transparent solar technologies.

Could we use windows, offices, cards even smartphones to generate electricity?

Transparent Solar Energy

Transparent solar energy is a technology that gathers and uses light energy through any glass surface, regardless of the angle. It has changed the mindsets and the game in terms of broadening the scope of solar.

Though engineers have developed several methods for transparent solar technology.

However, most of them primarily serve as transparent solar concentrators, mainly designed to absorb UV and infrared light wavelengths that are not visible to the human eye. It can convert them into energy that can power electronics.

However, the new innovative technology is called photovoltaic glass and is manufactured to provide a range of transparency. Earlier in 2014, researchers at Michigan State University created entirely transparent solar concentrators. That can convert any glass sheet into a PV cell.

In 2020, scientists in the United States and Europe reached a goal of 100% transparency for solar glass. This has taken them one step closer to the objective of a sustainable future independent of the fossil fuel industry’s grid.

What Are The Benefits

In modern society, solar panels are significant in today’s environment.

There are reportedly 5 to 7 billion square meters of glass surfaces in the United States, from phone screens to skyscrapers.

Hence, if we can harness that power, we need to think of the sheer amount of electricity that it can generate.



On the other hand, conventional solar panels necessitate a large setup as well as high initial costs.

However, due to this reason, it isn’t easy to implement them in metropolitan locations. Moreover, we can implement them in these areas, paving the way for net zero energy buildings and helping cities meet climate goals and targets.

The Future Of High-Tech Windows

Transparent solar energy has already taken place and popping up around the world. For example, the Biomedical and Physical Sciences building on the campus of Michigan State University was upgraded by installing 100 square feet of transparent solar glass panels. This produces enough electricity to power the lighting in its atrium.

Alas, there are still a few things that need to bring into consideration. Scientists need to upgrade its efficiency. The more transparent the panel is, the less efficient it is.

