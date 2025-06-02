Inflation-Adjusted Salary Hike Expected in Budget 2025-26
ISLAMABAD: An inflation-adjusted salary hike is expected in the upcoming federal budget for 2025-26 to support the salaried class amid rising inflation. Simultaneously, the government is advancing measures to discourage cash transactions and push digital payments.
Facing increasing demands from civil servants, the government is likely to approve an inflation-adjusted salary hike for public sector employees in Budget 2025-26. The hike is aimed at maintaining the purchasing power of the salaried class under growing financial pressure.
Public employees are also urging the government to raise the minimum monthly wage to Rs50,000. If their demands are not met, a sit-in is scheduled in front of Parliament on June 10.
