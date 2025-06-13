By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 3 min read
Instagram Adds Grid Control Quiet Posts In Major Update

Instagram is bringing some long-awaited updates to its platform, finally offering users more control over how their content appears and how it’s shared.



The app has started testing new tools that include grid rearrangement, quiet posting, and real-time Spotify song sharing via Instagram Notes. Additionally, the platform is launching a creator-support initiative to back emerging talent.

Rearranging the Grid

Instagram confirmed that it will soon allow users to rearrange their grid, a feature the community has consistently asked for. Until now, profile posts appeared strictly in chronological order, with the option to pin only a few at the top.

With this update, users can now design their grid layout to better match their style or highlight specific posts, whether for aesthetics or storytelling.



Although the feature was in development as far back as 2022, it was temporarily shelved. Now, in 2025, Instagram is ready to deliver on its promise. In fact, Instagram head Adam Mosseri had already hinted in January that the rollout was imminent.

Posting Without the Pressure

Another tool currently in testing is the ability to post quietly, content that shows up on your profile but doesn’t appear in your followers’ feeds. According to Instagram, this update is being trialed to make sharing more comfortable.

Mosseri explained in a blog post that “creative expression can feel intimidating, especially when posting something to feed,” which is why this feature aims to reduce that pressure.

This option is likely to appeal to casual users rather than creators chasing engagement. It’s ideal for those who want to shape their profile without worrying about likes or reach.

The new quiet posting feature echoes Instagram’s earlier tool, trial reels, which allowed creators to test content by publishing videos privately. Data shared by Instagram reveals that 40% of creators posted Reels more often after using trial reels, and 80% of those creators reached more non-followers.

Instagram is also introducing a fun update for music lovers. Thanks to a new integration with Spotify, users can now stream and display songs they’re currently listening to directly in their Instagram Notes. It adds a personal touch, letting friends and followers discover your real-time music taste.

Backing New Creators with ‘Drafts’

In support of rising creative talent, Instagram is launching Drafts, an initiative aimed at nurturing up-and-coming creators. This effort will offer flexible support options, including funding, collaboration opportunities, idea development, and networking.

An Instagram spokesperson emphasized that Drafts is not a dedicated creator fund. Instead, Instagram will “collaborate closely with creators to provide them with the type of support that best suits the needs of each of their unique creative projects.”

