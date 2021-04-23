Instagram Has Added New Tools To Block Abusive And Hateful Messages

Instagram is working tirelessly to ensure a more vibrant ecosystem on its platform and has taken another step forward to reduce hate and discrimination by adding specific new tools to its Direct Messages system to help users avoid hateful and abusive messages.

Instagram stated that the majority of these abusive and hateful messages come from DM requests and this is particularly from people who have never even messaged you before nor have followed you. Hence, Facebook who owns Instagram will filter DM requests with a list of keywords and emojis that were developed with the help of leading anti-discrimination and anti-bullying organizations.

Furthermore, your DM requests will no longer contain words or emojis filtered by Instagram, or custom words added by you. You can find the options for this feature by heading to the privacy settings in the ‘Hidden Words’ section.

Through this new feature, your DM requests will be filtered and will appear in a separate hidden folder where the message text will be hidden until you choose to open, accept, decline, or simply delete or report.

With everything being dependent on social media, it’s no surprise that discrimination and hate have increased accordingly. Soon we may expect new features that will enhance user privacy and security.