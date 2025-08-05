Instagram Introduces New Post Demographics Viewers Metric Insights

Instagram has rolled out an advanced analytics viewers metric suite tailored for content creators. These analytics merge performance and audience tracking in one intuitive interface. Experts believe these tools aim to help creators understand who engages with their posts, and how and when they do so.

Reel & Carousel Like Insights

Creators can now see exactly when users liked a Reel or carousel slide, down to the second and page. Known as Reel Like Insights and Carousel Like Insights, the update includes interactive charts showing which moments or slides triggered engagement. Which allows creators to identify high-performing segments and optimize future content for maximum impact.

Post-Level Demographics: Know Your Audience Better

A long-requested addition, post-level demographics gives creators age, gender, and country breakdowns for individual posts and Reels. Earlier, such demographic data was accessible only at the account level. This change helps creators tailor content precisely to audience segments that resonate most with each post.

Unified Viewers Metric: Ditch Outdated Impressions

Instagram has also replaced the old Accounts Reached metric with a unified Viewers metric, now the primary engagement indicator across photos, videos, Stories, Reels, and carousel content.

Why Viewers Metric Features Matter for Creators

These upgrades empower creators to:

Optimize content based on exact engagement moments

Understand which posts attract and convert followers

Tailor future content to specific audience demographics

Track true visibility using a consistent Viewers metric

With these tools, creators can base decisions on newer user data. Mid-2025 marks a maturing creator economy, and Instagram’s updated insights reflect that shift.