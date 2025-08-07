Instagram Launches Native Repost Feature And Friends Map

Instagram has rolled out its new repost button, allowing users to share public posts or Reels directly to their main feed. Which means no more screenshots, and no need for third-party apps.

Reshared content appears both in the follower feed and in a dedicated Reposts tab on the user’s profile, complete with proper attribution to the original creator.

How the Repost Button Works

Here’s the quick how-to:

Tap the repost icon below a public photo or Reel.

Add an optional note in the thought bubble overlay.

Tap save to publish.

The content then shows up in the user’s feed and lives in the Reposts tab for easy future reference. Instagram will also promote reposted content to followers to increase visibility.

New Map Feature and Friends Tab for Reels

Alongside reposts, Instagram launched two companion features:

Instagram Map (DM section):

An opt-in map that lets users share their last active location with select friends. It also surfaces community content from that location, like Reels or stories tagged nearby. Privacy controls and parental oversight are built in.

Friends Tab in Reels:

A section displaying Reels your friends have liked, commented on, reposted, or created, plus suggested content via Blends. Users can hide their own activity or mute certain users if preferred.

Why Instagram Is Rolling This Out

By reviving repost mechanics, long requested by users, Instagram responds to changes in how people interact digitally. With only a small percentage of content previously coming from friends, Instagram aims to blend content discovery with personal sharing. Repost functionality sits at the center of that transition.

Also, users cannot help but compare these features with TikTok’s already established outlay. Instagram has a history of fashioning itself after the most popular social media app among Gen Z in a bid to lure more users.

What Repost Means for Creators and Users

Creators get extra reach: Reposted content surfaces in follower feeds even if the creator doesn’t have direct followers.

Reposted content surfaces in follower feeds even if the creator doesn’t have direct followers. Accountably attributed sharing: Each repost retains the original creator’s handle.

Each repost retains the original creator’s handle. User agency: Only public accounts can be reposted. Privacy remains in users’ control.

Discover more of what friends actually engage with via the Friends tab, without relying on adverts or algorithmic pushes.

The repost button and related features began rolling out in the U.S. on August 6, with a global expansion planned soon after. Some users in Pakistan have also started seeing the Repost button on Reels, but the Friends Map is yet to follow suit.