By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Instagram has introduced a new feature that lets creators connect multiple reels into a single series. This change aims to improve how viewers engage with stories, updates, and ongoing content.

For years, creators have asked followers to “check back for part two,” often leaving audiences searching for updates. Now, Instagram is offering a solution that makes following along easier and more engaging.

With this update, creators can link reels in sequence, allowing viewers to watch connected videos without unnecessary scrolling. The feature mirrors a similar option already available on TikTok but brings added value to Instagram’s creative community. By organizing related reels, creators can ensure their audiences never miss key updates in an ongoing story.

new feature of instagram

This option also extends beyond storytelling. Creators producing themed content, such as cooking tutorials or seasonal projects, can group reels for better visibility. For instance, a series of fall recipe videos can now be accessed in one organized flow, enhancing audience convenience.

Adding reels to a series is simple. Creators can either link them while writing captions or use the overflow menu on older posts. Once reels are connected, viewers will see a new button at the bottom left of the screen, making navigation between linked reels seamless.

Instagram highlighted that this feature was highly requested by its creator community. The company believes it will help boost storytelling, increase watch time, and strengthen engagement. Longer viewing sessions may even convert casual viewers into loyal followers.

Although not a major platform overhaul, this update offers creators a valuable tool to keep their content organized and engaging. Viewers, in turn, benefit from a smoother experience while discovering and following series-based content.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

