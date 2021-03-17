Instagram rolls out new features to ensure child protection and more

Recently Instagram has launched a new feature which is aimed at preventing underage children from creating accounts and allowing such users to block adults they don’t know.

This feature was implemented in order to eliminate any inappropriate contact between adults and children on the platform. Furthermore, the application will utilize the power of Artificial Intelligence in order to determine a user’s age when that user is signing up for an account on Instagram. This allows the service to find underage users who may be violating the age limit.

According to a recent blog post:

“While many people are honest about their age, we know that young people can lie about their date of birth. We want to do more to stop this from happening, but verifying people’s age online is complex and something many in our industry are grappling with. To address this challenge, we’re developing new artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to help us keep teens safer and apply new age-appropriate features.”

Moreover, the service is focusing on a new feature that would prevent adults from sending messages to users under the age of 18 with whom they are not personally connected with.

The company emphasizes child protection and is looking to take strict actions against adult users who show suspicious behavior to such an extent that it will even alert teens to potentially suspect behavior by adults.

Source: The News