Instagram tackles hate speech in direct messages through new updates

In a recent post, Instagram announced that they will disable the accounts of users who send hateful or offensive messages in direct messages.

Numerous users, which includes famous athletes and celebrities, have been facing abusive and offense DMs on their respective accounts from other users. This was initially difficult for the service to track as Instagram stated that they do not use technology to proactively detect any hate speech or bullying in direct messages in comparison to the comments section.

However, new updates have been made to ensure there is no discrimination in any regards as per Instagram’s policies. First time offenders will not be able to send messages for an indefinite period of time, however if the action is repeated the account of the respective user is disabled.

Instagram further stated in the post:
“We’ll also disable new accounts created to get around our messaging restrictions, and will continue to disable accounts we find that are created purely to send abusive messages.”

Despite of the recent new updates, Instagram is working continuously to ensure a more secure and discrimination-free environment for all users globally.

