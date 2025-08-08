By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 28 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Instagrams New Map Feature Sparks Alarm Over Privacy Risks

Instagram has decided it wants to be your digital tour guide with their Map feature, whether you asked for it or not.

The platform’s shiny new Map shows your “last active” location to friends and was pitched as a way to “stay connected.” Instead, it has triggered a wave of backlash from users who dislike broadcasting their whereabouts. Women’s safety advocates, privacy experts, and cautious individuals warn this is a stalker’s dream come true.

Meta Says Map Feature is Safe, Users Aren’t So Sure

Meta insists the feature is perfectly safe. It is opt-in, off by default, and allows you to share your location only with close friends or mutual followers. Teen accounts are supposedly shielded with stricter privacy settings, and parents receive alerts if location sharing is switched on. But confidence in Instagram’s “we’ve got your back” mantra is shaky.

Some users claim they mysteriously appeared on the map without ever enabling the feature, sparking fears of glitches or loopholes. While these claims remain unverified, they have been enough to add fuel to the outrage.

Adam Mosseri Plays Damage Control

Instagram head Adam Mosseri tried to calm the storm, stating, “Your location will only be shared if you decide to share it.” That is all well and good, unless you are one of the unlucky few already showing up on the map despite not opting in.

Map Feature Will Not Be Live Tracking, But Still Creepy

In fairness, the Map does not show live tracking. It only logs your last active spot when you opened the app. The feature lives discreetly at the top of your DMs, accompanied by a friendly privacy walkthrough. But nothing says private quite like telling your entire friend list you were at Sunny Beans Café at 9:42 p.m.

How to Opt Out Before It Gets Awkward

If the idea of becoming a GPS pin for acquaintances fills you with dread, head into your Instagram settings and turn the feature off. In 2025, it seems “sharing is caring” has expanded to mean sharing your coordinates.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

