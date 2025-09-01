By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 40 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Installment Scheme For 41000 E Bikes Rickshaws Officially Launched

The federal government has formally launched an installment scheme to provide 40,000 electric motorcycles and 1,000 electric rickshaws under the New Energy Vehicle Policy 2025–30. The initiative includes subsidies of up to Rs 400,000 to encourage adoption of eco-friendly transport.

Application Process

The scheme is open to the general public, who can apply online at www.pave.gov.pk. The registration deadline is September 30, 2025.

Subsidy & Loan Details

  • Electric Motorcycles – Rs 80,000 subsidy each
  • Electric Cargo Rickshaws – Rs 400,000 subsidy each
  • Financing – Loan facility of up to Rs 200,000 for two years on electric bikes
  • Special Quotas – Reserved for women, students, and workers

Selection Through Balloting

Applicants will be selected via a computerised balloting on October 1, 2025.

Government’s Objective

The scheme is part of the government’s broader energy transition plan. Officials estimate it will save Rs 290 billion annually on imported fuel while also helping to curb environmental pollution through widespread use of clean transport.

Salman Akhtar

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

