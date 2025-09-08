Interior Minister Takes Notice Of Illegal Sale Of Citizens Private Data

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has finally taken action over the illegal sale of citizens’ private data on online platforms.

Reports revealed that sensitive information of Pakistani citizens, including federal ministers, senior government officials, and ordinary people, is being sold on dozens of websites without any regulatory action. These platforms openly advertise fixed rates for personal information, offering mobile phone location details for Rs500, mobile data record history for Rs3,500, and foreign travel details for Rs5,000. Colored copies of computerized national identity cards (CNICs) are also listed for sale, while information linked to International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers is being sold for as high as Rs25,000.

The IMEI number, which uniquely identifies every mobile phone, is designed for telecom operators to register devices, block stolen phones, or assist in recovery. However, in the wrong hands, it can be exploited for serious crimes. Criminals may use IMEI numbers to track individuals’ locations, clone devices, or even falsely report a phone as stolen, rendering it unusable.

When combined with other leaked details such as CNIC copies or call records, the risk multiplies. Cybercriminals can build detailed personal profiles to commit scams, financial fraud, or even blackmail. The report also warned that such data could be misused for court bail processes or fraudulent property deals without the knowledge of affected individuals.

The continuation of this practice raised questions since the illegal sale of citizens’ private data was previously reported in October 2024, yet no preventive steps had been taken.

Following the latest broadcast, Interior Minister Naqvi directed the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) to launch an inquiry. The NCCIA director general formed a special investigation team with instructions to submit its findings within 14 days.