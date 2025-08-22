By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Internet Services Slowly Restored In Islamabad And Rawalpindi

After two weeks of blackout, Balochistan finally has its internet back. The High Court’s order brought relief to students, businesses, and professionals hit hardest by the shutdown.

Mobile internet services have been restored across Balochistan following orders from the Balochistan High Court (BHC). A two-judge bench, led by Chief Justice Rozi Khan Bareech and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem, directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to reinstate connectivity within two hours. PTA officials confirmed that services were restored promptly in areas without security concerns.

The court was hearing a constitutional petition filed by Consumer Civil Society Chairman Khair Muhammad Shaheen, who argued that prolonged internet suspension violated fundamental rights and disrupted education, healthcare, journalism, and business operations.

 Why Services Were Suspended

The provincial government had directed PTA to suspend mobile data services on August 6, citing security threats across the volatile region. The blackout, initially set until August 31, left students, professionals, and traders struggling without access to essential communication tools. The court’s intervention has now brought relief, with the internet restored after 15 days of disruption.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

