Internet services disrupted in Pakistan as major submarine cable goes offline

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam

The submarine communication cable, termed as IMEWE, which oversees majority of the internet traffic in Pakistan has recently gone offline. This cable connects Pakistan to the outside world including major regions such as the Middle East and Western Europe.

This overall has adversely affected the internet speed of all service providers throughout Pakistan as the 13,000 kilometer cable carries the country’s bandwidth on a majority standpoint.

A timeline of when will the cable be restored, however, has not been disclosed. It is expected that the restoration period may take hours or even days.

Given the current situation, Pakistan is working on the deployment of a PEACE cable in order to increase the number of communication cables connected to Pakistan and reduce communication outages. The PEACE cable is expected to go live in the coming quarters with a design capacity of 96 terabits per second.

