iPhone 17 Air Battery Might End Up Being the Worst in History

Leaks indicate the iPhone 17 Air will measure a record‑setting 5.5 mm thin and weigh around 145 g. To achieve this slim profile, Apple will fit a 2,800 mAh battery, down from 3,561 mAh in the iPhone 16.







Internal testing leaks suggest that only 60 to 70 percent of users will see a full day of mixed usage, compared to the current 80 to 90 percent. This mirrors the Galaxy S25 Edge’s challenge, which paired a 3,900 mAh cell with a 5.8 mm body and still drew battery‑life criticism.

iPhone 17 Air: What’s Changing in Batteries?

Apple plans to source silicon‑anode batteries from TDK that pack approximately 15 percent more energy into the same volume as traditional graphite‑based cells. And the production is slated to ramp up by June 2025, potentially allowing inclusion in first‑run 17 Air units rather than later batches.







AI‑Powered Energy Management

Alongside hardware, Apple is developing an AI‑driven “Smart Battery Mode” in iOS 19 that learns user behavior to dynamically optimize background activity and charging cycles, further extending daily runtime without increasing battery size.

Official Battery Case Accessory

To address power‑user concerns, Apple will revive its battery‑case accessory to provide on‑the‑go topping up. While this add‑on will add bulk, it offers a seamless solution for those prioritizing longevity over minimalism. It is to note that such accessories came with the older iPhone models.

Comparative Benchmarks

Similar concessions have come across other ultra-slim flagship devices. According to analysts, the 2,800 mAh battery of the 17 Air might offer fewer than six hours of screen-on time depending on usage pattern. Still, it produces less than the actual performance of the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Should TDK’s silicon-anode technology and iOS 19 upgrades perform as expected, the 17 Air may help to close this difference. Still, regular recharging will most likely remain normal for intensive users.

At its September 2025 event, Apple is expected to unveil the whole iPhone 17 lineup including the 17 Air. Pricing is yet unknown; nevertheless, the Air model is intended to appeal to consumers who value sleek design and portability.