A unique light blue finish is expected to be the main color of the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, according to a new rumor from Asia. This new blue shade will reportedly be the standout in Apple’s marketing campaign for the iPhone 17 Air when it launches later this year.

The finish is said to be completely different from any previous blue variants released by Apple. Described as “very light,” the color may appear nearly white under low-light conditions, making it a subtle yet fresh addition to the lineup.