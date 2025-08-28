Apple is gearing up for one of its most anticipated events of the year. The company has officially sent out invites for its “Awe Dropping” launch scheduled on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

The September timeline continues Apple’s long-standing tradition of unveiling its latest iPhones every fall. Excitement is already building as leaks and reports suggest major design changes, new hardware upgrades, and exclusive models that could reshape the iPhone lineup.

Alongside the iPhone 17 series, Apple is also expected to reveal updates to its smartwatch family.

Pre-Orders and Release Date

Following past trends, Apple will open pre-orders for the iPhone 17 lineup on Friday, September 12. The official release date is expected to be Friday, September 19.

What to Expect from the iPhone 17 Series

The iPhone 17 lineup will deliver several upgrades across models. The regular version is said to feature a 6.3-inch display, larger than the previous 6.1-inch screen. All variants will now support 120 Hz ProMotion technology for smoother visuals.

Apple will introduce an ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, replacing the Plus model. Pro variants are expected to adopt a new half-glass, half-aluminum chassis with a redesigned horizontal camera bump.

For connectivity, Apple is preparing to launch its first in-house 5G modem in the iPhone 17 Air. In addition, Wi-Fi 7 support will be included across all models for faster wireless speeds.

Camera Enhancements and Performance

Camera upgrades will be a key highlight. Every model will get a 24MP front camera, ensuring sharper selfies. Pro variants may feature triple 48MP rear cameras with up to 8× optical zoom and possible 8K video recording.

The Pro and Air versions are also expected to include 12GB RAM, while the standard iPhone 17 will continue with 8GB. Battery improvements will allow up to 35W wired charging and 25W Qi2 wireless support. Pro models will also get a redesigned thermal system for better sustained performance.

Apart from the iPhone 17 lineup, Apple is likely to reveal the Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Series 11, and Apple Watch Ultra 3 during the event.