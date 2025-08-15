By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 47 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Iphone 17 Pro

Apple’s iPhone 17 lineup is expected to launch next month. The official announcement is likely on September 9. Meanwhile, case maker dbrand has revealed the iPhone 17 Pro design through images of its new Tank case.

The 17 Pro and Pro Max are getting a redesigned rear camera module. Previous leaked renders hinted at this, but dbrand’s case provides more accurate confirmation.

iPhone 17 Pro rear camera design

The Tank case appears bulky and does not show fine design details. However, it highlights a raised portion at the top around the camera, confirming the new camera island.

Additionally, the case shows the placement of the camera control button, action button, power, and volume buttons.

The Tank case will be available for the iPhone 17 series in September. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and Pro Max on September 9.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

