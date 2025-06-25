Iphone 17 Pro Leak Reveals Bold New Camera Bar Design

Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro may break away from tradition with a bold new camera bar, and fans are already clashing over the look.







Recently leaked CAD renders hint at a full-width rectangular camera bar replacing the company’s iconic corner bump. The bar spans across the back, packing triple-lens cameras on one side and LiDAR, flash, and microphone modules on the other.

Controversial Design Sparks Mixed Reactions

The response? As polarized as it gets. While some fans see it as a much-needed refresh after years of iterative design, others argue it’s a superficial change inspired by Android rivals. Critics were quick to draw comparisons to Pixel phones and even joked about the bar doubling the phone’s thickness. On social platforms and forums, design purists are skeptical, while others welcome the dramatic shift with cautious optimism.

One columnist summed it up best: “I don’t hate the rumored iPhone 17 Pro camera bar,” a statement that speaks volumes about the divisive nature of Apple’s aesthetic choices.







iPhone 17 Pro Bigger Changes Under the Hood

Beyond the camera bar, the 17 Pro is shaping up to be Apple’s most powerful smartphone yet. Leaks suggest a 48 MP rear camera system, a 24 MP front camera, and major thermal upgrades through vapor-chamber cooling. The display is expected to feature a 120 Hz ProMotion panel, and the phone may ship with the A19 Pro chip and 12 GB of RAM.

Apple appears to be focusing on both design and performance in this upcoming refresh. While the camera bar grabs headlines, the real story might be the under-the-hood hardware that makes the iPhone 17 Pro a serious tool for content creators and power users alike.

A September Showdown Ahead

The iPhone 17 lineup, including the standard and Pro Max variants, is expected to launch this September. All eyes are now on how Apple positions the new design. Will it be a breakthrough or another flash-in-the-pan experiment?