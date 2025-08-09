Iphone 17 Pro Max Gets 3 Big Upgrades Worth The Hype

Apple is set to unveil the full iPhone 17 lineup next month. The new Air model will attract plenty of attention. However, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is also getting three major upgrades that could make it hard to ignore. While you plan to buy the 17 Air, these Pro Max features might tempt you to reconsider.

The Pro Max will feature an improved camera system, a bigger battery, and a brighter, more efficient display. These enhancements aim to deliver superior performance and photography capabilities, making it a strong contender for anyone seeking the best iPhone experience.

Anti-reflective Display

Rumors suggest the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will feature a new anti-reflective display. This could be a huge improvement for outdoor use. For sunny days, an anti-reflective screen would make visibility much better. It would also allow you to keep brightness high without glare becoming an issue.

The Biggest Battery

Battery life on recent iPhones has been impressive. Now, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to take it further. Apple will reportedly make the device thicker to fit its largest battery yet. This means even longer usage without recharging. With iOS 26 beta currently struggling with battery life, the extra capacity is especially appealing.

Significant Camera Upgrades

Apple’s iPhones are already capable of professional-level video production. Still, the company continues to push camera technology forward. For the iPhone 17 Pro Max, two upgrades seem certain: a 24MP TrueDepth front camera (up from 12MP) and a 48MP telephoto lens (up from 12MP). Other rumored improvements include a second camera control button, multi-cam video recording, 8x optical zoom, and a pro camera app. While these extras are less certain, they remain possible.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is shaping up to be Apple’s most feature-packed flagship yet. With its anti-reflective display, massive battery, and advanced cameras, it could easily tempt even those planning to buy other models in the lineup.