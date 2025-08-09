By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Iphone 17 Pro Max Gets 3 Big Upgrades Worth The Hype

Apple is set to unveil the full iPhone 17 lineup next month. The new Air model will attract plenty of attention. However, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is also getting three major upgrades that could make it hard to ignore. While you plan to buy the 17 Air, these Pro Max features might tempt you to reconsider.

The Pro Max will feature an improved camera system, a bigger battery, and a brighter, more efficient display. These enhancements aim to deliver superior performance and photography capabilities, making it a strong contender for anyone seeking the best iPhone experience.

Anti-reflective Display

iPhone Anti-reflective Display

Rumors suggest the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will feature a new anti-reflective display. This could be a huge improvement for outdoor use. For sunny days, an anti-reflective screen would make visibility much better. It would also allow you to keep brightness high without glare becoming an issue.

The Biggest Battery

bigger battery of iPhone 17

Battery life on recent iPhones has been impressive. Now, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to take it further. Apple will reportedly make the device thicker to fit its largest battery yet. This means even longer usage without recharging. With iOS 26 beta currently struggling with battery life, the extra capacity is especially appealing.

Significant Camera Upgrades

iPhone 17 Pro Max camera

Apple’s iPhones are already capable of professional-level video production. Still, the company continues to push camera technology forward. For the iPhone 17 Pro Max, two upgrades seem certain: a 24MP TrueDepth front camera (up from 12MP) and a 48MP telephoto lens (up from 12MP). Other rumored improvements include a second camera control button, multi-cam video recording, 8x optical zoom, and a pro camera app. While these extras are less certain, they remain possible.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is shaping up to be Apple’s most feature-packed flagship yet. With its anti-reflective display, massive battery, and advanced cameras, it could easily tempt even those planning to buy other models in the lineup.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Chatgpt Plus
ChatGPT Plus Users Get to Keep GPT-4o After GPT-5 Complaints
Robot Drummer Achieves 90 Precision Mimics Human Techniques
Robot Drummer Achieves 90% Precision, Mimics Human Techniques
Education System
Punjab’s Education System Set for Big Change With New Testing Model
Punjab Government
Punjab Government Makes Special Announcement for Married School Teachers
Ethereum Surges Past 4000 Is Altcoin Season Rushing Back
Ethereum Surges Past $4,000: Is Altcoin Season Rushing Back?
Elon Musk Says Grok Will Display Ads In Answers On X
Elon Musk Says Grok Will Display Ads in Answers on X
Apple Intelligence
Apple Intelligence Set to Receive GPT-5 Upgrade
Want To Reach Level 100 On Fortnite This Xp Map Trick Will Do It In Minutes
Want to Reach Level 100 on Fortnite? This XP Map Trick Will Do It In Minutes!
Google Finance
Google Finance Page Gets AI-Powered Redesign
Xiaomi
Xiaomi Working on Redmi Phone with Record-Breaking 8,500mAh+ Battery
Pakistans Security Forces
Pakistan’s Security Forces Bring Down ‘Indian Drone’ in Lahore
Dipitt
Dipitt Removes AI Quaid-e-Azam Ketchup Ad After Public Criticism
Yango Group
Yango Group Enters Pakistan’s Startup Scene with Trukkr Investment