By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 54 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Iphone 17 Series Cases Leak Days Before Apples September 9 Event

Apple has officially locked in September 9 for its big launch event, and expectations are sky-high. The company is set to showcase the iPhone 17 lineup, which includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Alongside the excitement, a fresh leak has revealed cases for the upcoming models, giving us an early look at their designs.

A post on X shared cases from Urban Armor Gear (UAG), a well-known accessory brand. The leaked images confirm design details for the iPhone 17 Air and the Pro models, specifically highlighting changes around the rear camera modules.

iPhone 17 cases

The standard iPhone 17 will closely resemble its predecessor, the iPhone 16. However, the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max are expected to bring a redesigned rear camera system. The cases also show precise cutouts for the new Camera Control and Action Button.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro cases

Interestingly, the iPhone 17 Air case reveals a single rear camera inside a pill-shaped module, sparking comparisons with Google’s Pixel design. Despite being the more affordable option, the Air will still feature both the Camera Control and Action Button.

Apple’s launch event will kick off at 10 AM PT at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, Cupertino. Beyond the iPhone 17 series, Apple is also preparing to release stable builds of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and macOS Tahoe 26, making this one of its most anticipated events yet.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

