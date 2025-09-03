By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 11 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Apples Future Iphone Redesigns From Iphone 17 Air To Iphone 20

Apple fans are eagerly awaiting the launch of the iPhone 17 series, expected to be unveiled on September 9, 2025. While rumors about pricing have sparked debate, a fresh report from JPMorgan reveals that only one model is likely to see a price increase and even that may not feel like a true hike for buyers.

According to the note, the iPhone 17 Pro will be priced at $1,199, which is $100 higher than the iPhone 16 Pro. However, Apple will now offer 256GB base storage, compared to 128GB in its predecessor. This means customers opting for the same storage tier won’t actually be paying more.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 vanilla will retain its $799 price tag, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max will also stay at $1,199 with 256GB storage. The new iPhone 17 Air, replacing the iPhone 16 Plus, could launch at $899 or slightly higher at $949, with Apple justifying the increase due to its ultra-thin design and extended R&D.

Expected iPhone 17 Series Prices (US Market)

Model Expected Price Base Storage
iPhone 17 $799 128GB
iPhone 17 Pro $1,199 256GB
iPhone 17 Pro Max $1,199 256GB
iPhone 17 Air $899 – $949 TBA

Apple has not yet confirmed these prices, which may vary in different regions. All details will be officially revealed at the launch event.

Sabica Tahira

