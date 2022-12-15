Irish Man Sues His Company For Paying Him Rs 2 Crore For Doing Nothing

The number of unemployed people throughout the world is proof of how difficult finding a job is in recent times. Even graduates and Ph.D. holders have started selling fast food at roadside stalls. In such an era, it is a boon to get a job that cushions one where there is no little work but the salary can help make a comfortable living. If you think this is a dream job, then read what this man did when he was offered to do nothing on a high paid job. Finance manager Dermot Alastair Mills, A young Irish man has filed a lawsuit alleging that his company, which pays him £105,000 per year( Rs 2.30 crore), is not giving him the work he deserves.

A healthy work environment is said to be essential for a person’s mental health. But Detmar Mills says that his work has become a big stress for him. Dermot Alastair Mills works as a finance manager for Irish Rail. The man claimed that he spends most of the time at work reading the newspaper, eating sandwiches, and going for a walk. The drastic reduction in work started after he made a protected disclosure nine years ago.

As per the evidence submitted on December 1 in a hearing into his complaint under the Protected Disclosures Act 2014, the man alleged that he has been penalized for speaking out against Irish Rail, a punishment which has now left him with almost no work.

In an interview about his work environment, he said,

“When I get into my office, I turn on the computer. I check my emails. There are no work-related emails. There are no contacts for me. Even my colleagues do not send anything related to work. I am in the office only 2 days out of 5 days a week. I go. Even then I return home without a proper job. During office hours I read the newspaper, eat a sandwich and even visit a toddler.

I once exposed financial irregularities in my company. And then it all started. I was promoted in 2010. Even so, I was sent on compulsory medical leave for 3 months. Then an agreement was made to give me the same job, same salary, and same seniority benefits. After that, I came back to the office. But no job is given according to my skills. That is why I have filed the case,” he said.

Appearing for a hearing at the Industrial Relations Commission, he said, “I have made it clear that I am not allowed to use my skills at work.” However, the agency says that Mills has not been penalized for finding wrongdoing. Mills’ lawsuit against the company he worked for is seen as a unique case.

Read More: