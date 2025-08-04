By Manik Aftab ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Islamabad Food Authority Destroys Over 3000 Kg Of Unsafe Food

The Islamabad Food Authority destroyed more than 3,000 kg of unsafe and expired food items during its July inspection drive across the federal capital, sealing outlets and imposing fines on violators.

Throughout July, the Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) conducted 1,276 inspections of food businesses. These included restaurants, bakeries, general stores, food units, and roadside vendors. The campaign aimed to enforce hygiene and safety standards in Islamabad’s food sector.

The IFA issued improvement notices to 856 outlets, urging them to fix hygiene issues and improve storage and cleanliness practices. Officials fined 113 businesses Rs2.01 million for severe violations. Additionally, they sealed 58 outlets that repeatedly ignored food safety regulations.

Responding to 51 public complaints, the IFA conducted targeted inspections to address citizen concerns. The authority also issued 425 food licenses to businesses meeting hygiene and legal standards. In one case, officials registered a First Information Report (FIR) against an outlet for gross violations.

Over 3,000 kg of Unsafe Food Destroyed

During inspections, the IFA seized and destroyed 3,035 kg/liters of unsafe, expired, or low-quality food items. These included:

  • 1,050 kg of spoiled meat
  • 923 kg/liters of adulterated dairy products
  • 249 kg of stale or previously served food
  • 227 kg/liters of expired items
  • 41 liters of substandard cooking oil
  • 15 kg of salt without iodine
  • 20 kg of tea mixed with harmful substances
  • 12 kg of banned MSG
  • 265 liters of expired drinks
  • 233 kg/liters of spoiled food materials
  • 1,577 sachets of banned products

The IFA collected 34 food samples from various outlets and sent them for lab testing. Based on the results, authorities will decide on further legal actions against businesses selling unsafe or adulterated food.

Deputy Director Operations, Dr Tahira Siddique, stated that these inspections are part of a broader effort to protect public health. The IFA will continue regular inspections, launch awareness campaigns, and strictly enforce food laws in the coming months.

The authority urged businesses to obtain valid food licenses and keep proper records of ingredients, production dates, and expiry labels. Citizens were also encouraged to report food safety violations through the IFA’s helpline or online complaint portals.





