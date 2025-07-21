By Manik Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Islamabad Adds 3100 Cctv Cameras Under Safe City Project

Islamabad’s Safe City project is getting a major upgrade as authorities move forward with the installation of 3,100 additional CCTV cameras to strengthen surveillance and public safety across the capital.

The new CCTV cameras will be placed along major roads, intersections, and key entry and exit points throughout Islamabad. All devices will be linked to the city’s Command and Control Centre to ensure continuous real-time monitoring and quicker response times.

With this expansion, the total number of CCTV cameras under the Safe City project will exceed 5,000. Each unit is equipped with facial recognition technology, making it easier to track suspects and monitor high-risk areas.

Officials believe the extended surveillance network will play a vital role in deterring crime and enhancing urban security in Islamabad.

The Safe City project has already shown promising results in improving law enforcement efficiency, and the latest move aims to build on that progress by covering more locations and increasing situational awareness for security agencies.

By expanding the CCTV system, Islamabad authorities aim to provide residents with a safer environment while leveraging modern technology to support crime prevention and city management efforts.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

