By Manik Aftab ⏐ 54 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Islamabad Airport Flight Suspension Announced Ahead Of Independence Day

Parking charges at Islamabad International Airport have been increased, raising costs for travelers and their families. The new rates are already in effect, causing frustration among passengers.

According to the revised schedule, the parking fee for the first three hours has gone up from Rs90 to Rs120. Beyond this period, the per-hour parking charges have also been raised, increasing from Rs50 to Rs70 for every additional hour.

The decision has sparked frequent disputes between passengers, their families, and parking contractors at the airport. Many travelers argue that the higher parking charges at Islamabad Airport are an inconvenience, especially for those who arrive to drop off or receive loved ones.

Passengers have urged the authorities to review the revised rates, stressing that the increase is adding to the travel burden for the public.

