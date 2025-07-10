By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 4 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Islamabad City App Drives Rs 15 5 Billion In Tax Collection

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad City App continues to reshape citizen services with a landmark achievement, Rs. 15.5 billion in tax revenue collected by the Excise and Taxation Department of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

This milestone was announced during a digital economy review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Developed under the “Digital National Pakistan” initiative, the Islamabad City App is more than just a digital tool. It’s a symbol of smart governance. Offering 15 integrated services and downloaded 1.3 million times, the app is witnessing strong public adoption, signaling a shift toward efficient, transparent public service delivery.

Officials cited this growing user engagement as a clear indicator of the app’s success and the trust citizens are placing in digital solutions.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underscored the critical role of public awareness in expanding the use of digital payment platforms. He stressed that widespread adoption of such tools not only simplifies processes for citizens but also enhances transparency and strengthens the overall ease of doing business in Pakistan.

What Sets the App Apart?

  • 15 citizen-centric services, including tax payments
  • 1.3 million downloads, reflecting public trust
  • Rs. 15.5 billion collected digitally, significant revenue growth
  • A core part of the Digital National Pakistan strategy

The app’s success aligns with the government’s broader vision to digitize governance and streamline service delivery nationwide.

With massive revenue gains and rising user engagement, the Islamabad City App is emerging as a blueprint for other cities in Pakistan. As digital tools continue to redefine public administration, Islamabad’s model demonstrates how technology, when thoughtfully implemented, can drive both efficiency and trust.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

