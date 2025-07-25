Islamabad Electric Trams Set To Hit Capital Roads Soon

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced plans to introduce Islamabad electric trams in a move to modernize and improve public transportation for residents of the capital city.

The decision was taken during a meeting at CDA headquarters, chaired by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa. As part of the initiative, 140 existing bus stops are being upgraded, while more than 200 new stops will be constructed across the city to support the upcoming electric tram system.

Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa also visited Park Enclave One, Two, and Three, emphasizing that providing modern and efficient transport options to Islamabad residents remains a top priority. He directed officials to finalize the feasibility study for the Islamabad electric trams and stated that options for engaging the private sector would be explored. Clear targets and schedules are to be set for the project’s implementation.

The electric tram initiative is seen as a key step towards sustainable urban mobility, reducing traffic congestion and pollution while offering a reliable commuting solution.

Meanwhile, Lahore has received its first electric tram from China, marking a significant advancement in the city’s urban transport landscape. The new tram, which runs entirely on electricity, will operate on Canal Road during the initial phase.

According to officials, this tram is the latest addition to Lahore’s expanding public transit network, following the Metro Bus, Orange Line, and electric buses. The vehicle features three coaches and has a capacity of 250 passengers. It can travel up to 27 kilometers with just a 10-minute charge, offering a fast and eco-friendly commuting solution.

As for the route, the tram service will run along the Thokar Niaz Baig–Harbanspura stretch, aiming to ease congestion on one of the city’s busiest corridors and provide sustainable transport alternatives to thousands of daily commuters.