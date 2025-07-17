By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Islamabad Excise Department Fines Rs67700 In Road Safety Drive

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Excise Department has launched a focused inspection campaign targeting vehicles with tinted windows, unauthorized number plates, and token tax defaulters.

During a recent operation on major roads, Excise officials checked 42 vehicles. They issued fines totaling Rs67,700 for different violations. Moreover, the drive was part of a larger law enforcement effort. It was supervised by the Assistant Commissioner of Nilore.

According to an ICT spokesperson, the main focus was on dark-tinted windows and non-standard license plates, both considered illegal due to identification and security concerns.

Motorists using windows with excessive tints were fined a total of Rs50,000 for exceeding the legal limit.
Additionally, 10 vehicle owners were penalized for installing unapproved number plates that didn’t meet the official design standards.

Apart from traffic-related violations, the operation also involved recovering overdue token taxes. The team successfully collected Rs67,700 in pending payments from defaulting vehicle owners. This recovery emphasizes the department’s dual objective: enforcing traffic laws and boosting tax compliance.

Officials expressed appreciation for the public’s cooperation during the operation.

“The response from the public was largely positive,” said the Assistant Commissioner, who underscored that these actions are crucial to maintaining order and safety on the roads.

The administration confirmed that such operations will continue without prior announcements, especially at key highways and entry points. Repeat violations may lead to impoundment or legal consequences.

Citizens Urged to Comply with Vehicle Laws

The Excise Department has urged residents to:

  • Remove illegal tinted films from their vehicles
  • Replace unauthorized number plates with official ones
  • Ensure token taxes are paid on time

Authorities stressed that compliance is critical to support effective traffic regulation and foster a law-abiding culture in Islamabad.

Failure to follow these guidelines may result in strict penalties in future operations, as Islamabad moves towards safer and more accountable road use.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Nadra Union Council Services Now Available At These Locations

NADRA Introduces Phone-Based Family Tree Verification System

Govt Plans Interest Free Loans For Punjab E Taxi Scheme

Govt Plans Interest-Free Loans for Punjab E-Taxi Scheme

Massive Blow To Huawei As Pta Suspends License

Massive Blow to Huawei as PTA Suspends License

Google

Google Raises Nest Aware Subscription Prices

Lahore Begins Trial Of Pakistans First Trackless Metro System

Lahore Begins Trial of Pakistan’s First Trackless Metro System

Islamabad Underpass Cracks After First Rain

Islamabad Underpass Cracks After First Rain

Monsoon Fury Disrupts Internet Across Punjab

Monsoon Fury Disrupts Internet Across Punjab

Students Can Now Enroll In New Bs Programs At Aiou

Students Can Now Enroll in New BS Programs at AIOU

Vivo X300 Pro

Vivo X300 Pro Camera Specifications Leak Online

Pixel 10 Series

Google Announces When Pixel 10 Series Will Be Unveiled

Pakistan Railways Revives Pak Business Express With High Hopes

Pakistan Railways Revives Pak Business Express with High Hopes

Heavy Rains Disrupt Flight Operations At Islamabad Airport

Heavy Rains Disrupt Flight Operations at Islamabad Airport

Honda Atlas Begins Car Exports To Japan Amid Rising Sales

Honda Atlas Begins Car Exports to Japan Amid Rising Sales