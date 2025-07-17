ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Excise Department has launched a focused inspection campaign targeting vehicles with tinted windows, unauthorized number plates, and token tax defaulters.

During a recent operation on major roads, Excise officials checked 42 vehicles. They issued fines totaling Rs67,700 for different violations. Moreover, the drive was part of a larger law enforcement effort. It was supervised by the Assistant Commissioner of Nilore.

According to an ICT spokesperson, the main focus was on dark-tinted windows and non-standard license plates, both considered illegal due to identification and security concerns.

Motorists using windows with excessive tints were fined a total of Rs50,000 for exceeding the legal limit.

Additionally, 10 vehicle owners were penalized for installing unapproved number plates that didn’t meet the official design standards.

Apart from traffic-related violations, the operation also involved recovering overdue token taxes. The team successfully collected Rs67,700 in pending payments from defaulting vehicle owners. This recovery emphasizes the department’s dual objective: enforcing traffic laws and boosting tax compliance.

Officials expressed appreciation for the public’s cooperation during the operation.

“The response from the public was largely positive,” said the Assistant Commissioner, who underscored that these actions are crucial to maintaining order and safety on the roads.

The administration confirmed that such operations will continue without prior announcements, especially at key highways and entry points. Repeat violations may lead to impoundment or legal consequences.

Citizens Urged to Comply with Vehicle Laws

The Excise Department has urged residents to:

Remove illegal tinted films from their vehicles

Replace unauthorized number plates with official ones

Ensure token taxes are paid on time

Authorities stressed that compliance is critical to support effective traffic regulation and foster a law-abiding culture in Islamabad.

Failure to follow these guidelines may result in strict penalties in future operations, as Islamabad moves towards safer and more accountable road use.