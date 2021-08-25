Islamabad High Court tells authorities to raise TikTok concern with Federal Cabinet

In recent news, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the concerned authorities to take up the issue regarding the TikTok ban with the federal cabinet.

These directions were given by Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah during the hearing of a related case on Monday. Moreover, in the hearing, the Chief Justice asked whether the application was being used in the country and it was then reported by the PTA that almost 99 percent of it use it via VPN.

As a result, the CJ said if the PTA cannot ban the usage of the app why is there a need to cut the country off from the rest of the world. In the end, it was known that the federal cabinet did take up the issue but did not issue a ban on the application yet.

The Chief Justice added the following:

“It appears that in the absence of rules, the PTA has illegally banned the video-sharing app in the country.”

Moreover, the CJ stated that the PTA should focus on dealing with technological challenges rather than banning applications.