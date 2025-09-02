By Manik Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Islamabad Police Arrest Suspect For Harassing Influencer Samiya Hijab

Islamabad police on Monday arrested a man accused of harassing and attempting to kidnap social media influencer Samiya Hijab after she filed a complaint and shared a video statement.

According to a spokesperson, police registered a case at Shalimar Police Station on Samiya Hijab’s complaint under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 365 (kidnapping or abduction with intent to wrongfully confine a person), 392 (robbery), 500 (defamation), 509 and 511 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The social media influencer reported in her FIR that the suspect had been following her for several days. On Sunday evening around 6:30 pm, she said he tried to forcibly take her out of her house.

“Today’s incident escalated when he attempted to abduct me from my residence while I was returning his gifts. This constitutes abduction, harassment, and assault under the law. I also have CCTV footage as evidence,” Samiya Hijab stated in her complaint.

She later thanked Islamabad police in a video posted on Instagram, confirming that the suspect had threatened her to withdraw her complaint.

The case follows a similar incident earlier in June when police arrested the main suspect in the murder of 17-year-old influencer Sana Yousaf, who was killed inside her home.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

