Islamabad Police implements new security measures after removal of checkposts

Islamabad Police has started using a new security mechanism to ensure the safety of its citizens whilst removing the hindrances caused by the regular checkposts. The “Smart Stop & Search” mechanism allows law enforcers to use smart patrol cars to monitor different zones.

According to the new mechanism, the police have established snap checking points in each zone of Islamabad which will be a mobile checkpoint. Furthermore, the checkpoint will be changed after every two hours. Each mobile checking point will include 4 male constables and 1 female constable to ensure the safety of the citizens.

After removal of Check posts, #IslamabadPolice now ensuring the safety and security of citizens through a new security mechanism called " Smart Stop & Search".@PTVNewsOfficial @ShkhRasheed @DigIslamabad pic.twitter.com/HfzUjHDgqx — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) January 18, 2021

The smart car allows the police to monitor the area using the cameras and the feed is also sent to the HQ of the safe city project where it is monitored as well. The mobile units have been directed to put the ease of the citizens at the top and to ensure that the traffic flow is not disturbed. The Islamabad police have also provided helplines (1416, 8787) so that a complaint can be registered in case of any grievances.

Most of the regular checkposts have already been removed by the Islamabad administration for the ease of the citizens. Only three checkposts were to remain functional as per the instruction of Sheikh Rasheed.

Image Source: Islamabad Police